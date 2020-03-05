Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 5:22pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Nanoviricides (NASDAQ: NNVC) shares are trading higher after Small Caps Daily issued a press release discussing the company's coronavirus updates.
  • ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares are trading higher after Wedbush raised the stock's price target from $36 to $40.

Losers

  • H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) shares are trading lower after the company reported mixed Q3 results. 
  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HRB + OKTA)

H&R Block Delivers Mixed Q3 Return To Investors
10 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga