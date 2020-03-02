15 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) shares are trading higher after the company reported Narsoplimab HSCT-TMA results surpassed the FDA-agreed efficacy threshold.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Impinj (NYSE: PI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS up from the same quarter last year and better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
Losers
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of $150 million.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares are trading lower after the company announced the closing of a 9 million share common stock offering.
- EHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 1.5 million share common stock offering.
- BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales were down from the same quarter last year.
- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Visa (NYSE: V) shares are trading lower after the company reported it sees Q2 roughly 2.5-3.5% lower than prior outlook. The company also said it can't accurately forecast the growth trend for the rest of Q2 and 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
