13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 11:50pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares rose 9.3% to $47.85 during Tuesday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by OTR Global, on January 16, the current rating is at Positive.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $4.57.
  • Boyd Gaming, Inc. (NYSE: BYD) stock surged 4.9% to $31.13. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $37.00.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares increased by 4.8% to $0.57. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $14.40.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares surged 2.0% to $8.18. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
  • CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares surged 1.8% to $18.55. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 13, is

 

Losers

  • eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock declined 5.2% to $34.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Farfetch, Inc. (NYSE: FTCH) stock plummeted 3.2% to $11.20. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $17.00.
  • Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) shares decreased by 2.8% to $20.30. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $27.00.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares plummeted 2.6% to $38.58. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) stock decreased by 2.3% to $44.00.
  • Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares plummeted 2.0% to $32.30. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

