5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) stock rose 1.9% to $21.40 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock increased by 1.9% to $1.64.
- Simply Good Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMPL) stock surged 1.5% to $24.50. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.00.
Losers
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock plummeted 2.9% to $116.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $134.00.
- TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE: TAL) shares decreased by 1.0% to $49.50. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
