18 Industrial Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.69 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) stock increased by 3.5% to $41.95.
- Titan Intl, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $3.11.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $0.16.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $1.84.
- Tutor Perini, Inc. (NYSE: TPC) shares increased by 1.5% to $11.42. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $97.94. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on November 21, the current rating is at Hold.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares increased by 1.3% to $14.01. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on January 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares surged 1.3% to $0.16.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $11.86. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 23, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) stock increased by 1.1% to $3.94.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $68.05. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $81.00.
Losers
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares fell 7.2% to $72.26 during Tuesday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 15, the current rating is at Positive.
- China Recycling Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREG) stock declined 3.1% to $0.35.
- Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) shares declined 1.3% to $24.33. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 14, the current rating is at Underweight.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) shares plummeted 1.2% to $76.11. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $108.00.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock declined 1.1% to $17.77. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stock plummeted 1.0% to $56.90. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.
Posted-In: industrial stocksAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.