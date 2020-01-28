Market Overview

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 11:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Pampa Energia, Inc. (NYSE: PAM) shares rose 0.6% to $13.72 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Duke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DUK) shares increased by 0.5% to $96.64. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $99.00.

 

Losers

  • Brookfield Renewable, Inc. (NYSE: BEP) stock plummeted 1.8% to $46.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $46.00.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Thank You

