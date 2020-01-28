3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Pampa Energia, Inc. (NYSE: PAM) shares rose 0.6% to $13.72 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.00.
- Duke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DUK) shares increased by 0.5% to $96.64. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $99.00.
Losers
- Brookfield Renewable, Inc. (NYSE: BEP) stock plummeted 1.8% to $46.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $46.00.
