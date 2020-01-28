43 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares surged 37.5% to $6.85 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) stock moved upwards by 25.1% to $0.51.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares surged 11.9% to $0.97.
- Accuray, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAY) stock moved upwards by 11.4% to $4.20. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on January 21, the current rating is at Buy.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $0.97.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares increased by 7.1% to $0.57.
- Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) stock surged 6.8% to $3.16.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock surged 5.8% to $0.25.
- ContraFect, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.97.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $4.59. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Avalon Globocare, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCO) stock rose 5.2% to $1.62.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares rose 5.0% to $0.97.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock rose 4.9% to $25.80. The most recent rating by BTIG, on November 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $0.45.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) stock increased by 3.7% to $0.53.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) stock increased by 3.6% to $21.60. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 08, is at Hold, with a price target of $36.00.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares increased by 3.6% to $0.71. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 26, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares surged 3.2% to $1.63. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) stock increased by 3.2% to $6.86. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares surged 3.1% to $2.98.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) stock surged 3.1% to $11.00. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares rose 2.9% to $7.47.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock surged 2.8% to $6.70.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) stock increased by 2.7% to $1.13.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) stock surged 2.4% to $9.87. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.
Losers
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NYSE: BHVN) shares fell 9.7% to $50.97 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $75.00.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) stock plummeted 7.7% to $0.72.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) shares decreased by 6.3% to $1.92.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVIV) stock plummeted 6.0% to $0.24.
- Cerus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERS) stock declined 5.8% to $3.91. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on November 13, the current rating is at Buy.
- Allakos, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) stock fell 5.0% to $73.58.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares plummeted 4.3% to $1.55.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) stock declined 4.3% to $1.12.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) stock declined 3.8% to $2.05. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Midatech Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTP) stock declined 3.4% to $0.71.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) shares declined 3.3% to $19.07.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares declined 3.3% to $20.61. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares declined 3.1% to $0.91.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock fell 3.0% to $0.61. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) stock plummeted 2.5% to $2.72.
- CytoSorbents, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTSO) stock plummeted 2.3% to $4.60.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares plummeted 2.3% to $0.31.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock plummeted 2.0% to $1.47.
