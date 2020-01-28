Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

14 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 11:38pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Gannett, Inc. (NYSE: GCI) shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $6.93 during Tuesday's after-market session.
  • Sogou, Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $4.80. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 13, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) stock rose 1.7% to $45.80. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.

 

Losers

  • HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) stock fell 6.8% to $2.60 during Tuesday's after-market session.
  • Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock decreased by 4.7% to $0.32.
  • Wanda Sports Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSG) shares plummeted 2.2% to $2.70. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 12, the current rating is at Hold.
  • China Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CHL) shares decreased by 1.8% to $43.50.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock declined 1.7% to $82.50. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $87.00.
  • Frontier Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTR) shares plummeted 1.6% to $0.58.
  • Imax, Inc. (NYSE: IMAX) shares fell 1.3% to $17.30. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 01, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares fell 1.2% to $6.38. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 15, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) stock fell 1.1% to $7.90. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.00.
  • America Movil, Inc. (NYSE: AMX) stock decreased by 1.1% to $16.66.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock decreased by 1.1% to $30.24. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMX + CHL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
17 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Biogen, China Mobile, Peter Lynch Picks And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga