14 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Gannett, Inc. (NYSE: GCI) shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $6.93 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- Sogou, Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $4.80. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 13, the current rating is at Buy.
- Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) stock rose 1.7% to $45.80. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
Losers
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) stock fell 6.8% to $2.60 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock decreased by 4.7% to $0.32.
- Wanda Sports Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSG) shares plummeted 2.2% to $2.70. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 12, the current rating is at Hold.
- China Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CHL) shares decreased by 1.8% to $43.50.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock declined 1.7% to $82.50. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $87.00.
- Frontier Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTR) shares plummeted 1.6% to $0.58.
- Imax, Inc. (NYSE: IMAX) shares fell 1.3% to $17.30. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 01, the current rating is at Buy.
- Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares fell 1.2% to $6.38. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 15, the current rating is at Overweight.
- DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) stock fell 1.1% to $7.90. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.00.
- America Movil, Inc. (NYSE: AMX) stock decreased by 1.1% to $16.66.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock decreased by 1.1% to $30.24. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
