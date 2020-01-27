Market Overview

3 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 11:34pm   Comments
Gainers

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock surged 5.7% to $9.67 during Monday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

Crane, Inc. (NYSE:CR) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $87.85.

Graco, Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares rose 4.2% to $53.54.

 

Losers

