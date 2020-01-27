Market Overview

4 Specialty & Generic Drug Manufacturer Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 11:48pm   Comments
Gainers

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares moved upwards by 9.9% to $1.22 during Monday's after-market session.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) shares increased by 4.5% to $1.40.

 

Losers

Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock plummeted 3.8% to $5.60 during Monday's after-market session. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.00.

Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock fell 3.3% to $1.91. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.

Posted-In: Specialty & Generic Drug Manufacturer StocksAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

