Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

36 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 11:41pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) stock increased by 67.2% to $2.19 during Monday's after-market session.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) stock rose 66.3% to $87.90. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares moved upwards by 17.2% to $3.40.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock rose 14.9% to $4.71.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares increased by 11.7% to $5.94. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares rose 10.9% to $7.80.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares rose 9.9% to $1.22.

Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares increased by 9.1% to $3.00.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares rose 8.4% to $0.89.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.57. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares surged 7.5% to $3.45. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) stock surged 6.8% to $3.30.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock rose 6.6% to $24.25. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.

Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOV) shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.76.

Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares increased by 5.6% to $8.30.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares rose 5.3% to $26.10. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.

NuCana, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock rose 5.3% to $5.56. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) stock increased by 4.5% to $1.40.

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shares surged 4.3% to $1.70.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $4.45. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

Unum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) stock surged 3.9% to $0.98. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.00.

Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock surged 3.8% to $3.27.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares moved upwards by 3.7% to $1.12.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $4.11.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) stock surged 3.5% to $0.19.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares increased by 3.5% to $6.80. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.

Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) stock surged 3.5% to $0.57.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) stock rose 3.4% to $3.05.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) stock rose 3.1% to $3.63.

 

Losers

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares plummeted 4.9% to $31.10 during Monday's after-market session. The most recent rating by First Analysis, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.00.

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock decreased by 4.2% to $4.37.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares plummeted 4.0% to $39.00. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock declined 3.9% to $6.98. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares fell 3.8% to $5.60. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.00.

Tocagen, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) stock declined 3.6% to $0.52.

Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock fell 3.3% to $1.91. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (AEMD + AGTC)

4 Medical Devices Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
27 Medical Devices Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
5 Medical Devices Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga