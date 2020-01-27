36 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) stock increased by 67.2% to $2.19 during Monday's after-market session.

• Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) stock rose 66.3% to $87.90. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.

• Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares moved upwards by 17.2% to $3.40.

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock rose 14.9% to $4.71.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares increased by 11.7% to $5.94. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares rose 10.9% to $7.80.

• China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares rose 9.9% to $1.22.

• Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares increased by 9.1% to $3.00.

• Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares rose 8.4% to $0.89.

• Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.57. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares surged 7.5% to $3.45. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.

• Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) stock surged 6.8% to $3.30.

• Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock rose 6.6% to $24.25. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.

• Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOV) shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.76.

• Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares increased by 5.6% to $8.30.

• Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares rose 5.3% to $26.10. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.

• NuCana, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock rose 5.3% to $5.56. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

• Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) stock increased by 4.5% to $1.40.

• Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shares surged 4.3% to $1.70.

• GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $4.45. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

• Unum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) stock surged 3.9% to $0.98. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.00.

• Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock surged 3.8% to $3.27.

• Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares moved upwards by 3.7% to $1.12.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $4.11.

• Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) stock surged 3.5% to $0.19.

• Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares increased by 3.5% to $6.80. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.

• Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) stock surged 3.5% to $0.57.

• CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) stock rose 3.4% to $3.05.

• NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) stock rose 3.1% to $3.63.

Losers

• NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares plummeted 4.9% to $31.10 during Monday's after-market session. The most recent rating by First Analysis, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.00.

• Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock decreased by 4.2% to $4.37.

• ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares plummeted 4.0% to $39.00. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.00.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock declined 3.9% to $6.98. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

• Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares fell 3.8% to $5.60. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.00.

• Tocagen, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) stock declined 3.6% to $0.52.

• Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock fell 3.3% to $1.91. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.