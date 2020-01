3 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $19.05 during Monday's after-market session.

Losers

• AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) stock fell 6.4% to $1.91 during Monday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by National Securities, on January 13, the current rating is at Buy.

• Grocery Outlet Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GO) shares decreased by 4.8% to $33.55.