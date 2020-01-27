11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
• Kopin, Inc. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $0.54 during Monday's after-market session.
• Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares rose 8.4% to $1.55.
• CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPAH) stock surged 6.6% to $2.25.
• Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares increased by 5.2% to $12.46.
• Tucows, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) stock surged 5.0% to $64.32.
• Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) stock rose 5.0% to $20.43. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
• Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shares increased by 3.7% to $4.81. According to the most recent rating by Northland Securities, on November 01, the current rating is at Market Perform.
Losers
• Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock fell 5.0% to $13.84 during Monday's after-market session.
• Onto Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) stock declined 4.4% to $38.00. The most recent rating by Needham, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
• F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares fell 4.3% to $127.00. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $169.00.
• iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock decreased by 3.1% to $52.11. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $56.00.
