11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 11:40pm   Comments
Gainers

Kopin, Inc. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $0.54 during Monday's after-market session.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares rose 8.4% to $1.55.

CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPAH) stock surged 6.6% to $2.25.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares increased by 5.2% to $12.46.

Tucows, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) stock surged 5.0% to $64.32.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) stock rose 5.0% to $20.43. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shares increased by 3.7% to $4.81. According to the most recent rating by Northland Securities, on November 01, the current rating is at Market Perform.

 

Losers

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock fell 5.0% to $13.84 during Monday's after-market session.

Onto Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) stock declined 4.4% to $38.00. The most recent rating by Needham, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares fell 4.3% to $127.00. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $169.00.

iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock decreased by 3.1% to $52.11. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $56.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

