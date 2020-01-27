9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares rose 6.1% to $3.50 during Monday's after-market session.

• Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $9.67. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

• US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) shares surged 4.9% to $57.42. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $58.00.

• Crane, Inc. (NYSE:CR) shares increased by 4.8% to $87.85.

• Graco, Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $53.54.

• FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock surged 3.9% to $1.60. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.

• Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock rose 3.7% to $3.89. According to the most recent rating by Fearnleys, on January 27, the current rating is at Hold.

Losers

• NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) stock decreased by 4.0% to $58.76 during Monday's after-market session.

• Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock decreased by 3.8% to $1.54.