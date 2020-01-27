Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 11:41pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares rose 6.1% to $3.50 during Monday's after-market session.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $9.67. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) shares surged 4.9% to $57.42. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $58.00.

Crane, Inc. (NYSE:CR) shares increased by 4.8% to $87.85.

Graco, Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $53.54.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock surged 3.9% to $1.60. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock rose 3.7% to $3.89. According to the most recent rating by Fearnleys, on January 27, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) stock decreased by 4.0% to $58.76 during Monday's after-market session.

Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock decreased by 3.8% to $1.54.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (BLDP + CR)

3 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
8 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2020
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
10 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga