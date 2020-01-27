Market Overview

4 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 11:43pm   Comments
Gainers

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $2.77 during Monday's after-market session.

Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock surged 6.2% to $0.30. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Accumulate.

Pacific Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:PACD) stock increased by 4.7% to $1.80. The most recent rating by Fearnleys, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.

Antero Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:AM) stock increased by 3.7% to $6.38. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.

 

Posted-In: energy stocks

 

