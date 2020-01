5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• MER Telemanagement Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock increased by 4.3% to $1.20 during Monday's after-market session.

• Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $2.36.

Losers

• Eros International, Inc. (NYSE:EROS) shares declined 4.8% to $3.58 during Monday's after-market session.

• Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERI) stock fell 3.4% to $7.68. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock decreased by 3.3% to $0.65.