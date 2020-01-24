5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Pampa Energia, Inc. (NYSE: PAM) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $13.62 during Friday's after-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.00.
- Atlantica Yield, Inc. (NASDAQ: AY) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $29.00. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 15, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $27.00.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares increased by 0.9% to $14.40. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.00.
- Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE: WTRU) stock increased by 0.7% to $68.16.
Losers
- Sky Solar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYS) stock fell 10.0% to $1.35 during Friday's after-market session.
Posted-In: Utilities Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.