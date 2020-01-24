Market Overview

14 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2020 11:46pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $0.31 during Friday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Accumulate.
  • US Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $4.86. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 05, the current rating is at Hold.
  • NexTier Oilfield, Inc. (NYSE: NEX) shares rose 1.4% to $5.52. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Diamond S Shipping, Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) stock surged 1.3% to $12.22.
  • Golar LNG, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLNG) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $11.44. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 11, is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Unit, Inc. (NYSE: UNT) shares rose 1.2% to $0.44. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) stock surged 1.1% to $24.90. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.
  • Valaris, Inc. (NYSE: VAL) stock increased by 1.1% to $4.66. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, is at Underperform, with a price target of $5.00.

 

Losers

  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock fell 8.4% to $34.93 during Friday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares plummeted 7.3% to $2.80.
  • Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares fell 2.0% to $0.94. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, the current rating is at Reduce.
  • Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) shares declined 1.7% to $2.36. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 13, is at Negative, with a price target of $3.50.
  • CNX Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNX) shares fell 1.4% to $6.64.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE: COG) stock plummeted 1.2% to $14.46. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.

