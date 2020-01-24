12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares increased by 5.3% to $0.60 during Friday's after-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Hanesbrands, Inc. (NYSE: HBI) stock increased by 2.1% to $14.55. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 02, is at Underweight, with a price target of $12.00.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) stock surged 1.7% to $59.49. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $58.00.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares increased by 1.5% to $13.95.
- Wendy's, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEN) shares increased by 1.4% to $22.39. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 23, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $22.00.
Losers
- Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares fell 7.2% to $1.03 during Friday's after-market session.
- Trans World Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWMC) stock decreased by 5.1% to $5.00.
- Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: JMIA) stock decreased by 2.5% to $8.07. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) stock fell 2.0% to $33.51. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
- Dave & Buster's Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) stock plummeted 1.9% to $45.39. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $42.00.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares declined 1.8% to $110.10. The most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on November 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $100.00.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock declined 1.5% to $40.20. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
