6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2020 11:40pm   Comments
Gainers

  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $7.50 during Friday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 17, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) stock increased by 3.9% to $17.69. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 17, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Nomad Foods, Inc. (NYSE: NOMD) stock rose 0.8% to $20.82. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, the current rating is at Buy.
  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares increased by 0.8% to $54.11. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.

 

Losers

  • B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) stock decreased by 0.7% to $16.22 during Friday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) stock fell 0.7% to $13.99. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

Consumer Defensive Stocks After-Market Movers

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

