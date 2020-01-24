6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $7.50 during Friday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 17, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) stock increased by 3.9% to $17.69. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 17, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Nomad Foods, Inc. (NYSE: NOMD) stock rose 0.8% to $20.82. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, the current rating is at Buy.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares increased by 0.8% to $54.11. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.
Losers
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) stock decreased by 0.7% to $16.22 during Friday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
- Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) stock fell 0.7% to $13.99. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.
