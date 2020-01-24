Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2020 11:37pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock increased by 10.8% to $55.00 during Friday's after-market session.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares surged 5.3% to $4.43.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock rose 4.8% to $1.09.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $7.35. The most recent rating by National Securities, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) stock surged 2.6% to $8.90. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.50.
  • Sanmina, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANM) shares increased by 2.5% to $35.15. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares rose 2.4% to $4.80. According to the most recent rating by Northland Securities, on November 01, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) stock surged 2.3% to $17.74. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $19.00.
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock increased by 2.0% to $53.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $57.00.

 

Losers

  • Onto Innovation, Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) shares fell 4.7% to $38.55 during Friday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
  • SPI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPI) stock plummeted 3.9% to $2.02.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares fell 3.7% to $1.55.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLIN + APPS)

7 Software—Infrastructure Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
9 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
5 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
9 Software—Infrastructure Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
68 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
72 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga