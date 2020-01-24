12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock increased by 10.8% to $55.00 during Friday's after-market session.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares surged 5.3% to $4.43.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock rose 4.8% to $1.09.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $7.35. The most recent rating by National Securities, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) stock surged 2.6% to $8.90. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.50.
- Sanmina, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANM) shares increased by 2.5% to $35.15. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares rose 2.4% to $4.80. According to the most recent rating by Northland Securities, on November 01, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) stock surged 2.3% to $17.74. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $19.00.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock increased by 2.0% to $53.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $57.00.
Losers
- Onto Innovation, Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) shares fell 4.7% to $38.55 during Friday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
- SPI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPI) stock plummeted 3.9% to $2.02.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares fell 3.7% to $1.55.
