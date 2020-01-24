16 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $0.83 during Friday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on December 03, the current rating is at Hold.
- Eastman Kodak, Inc. (NYSE: KODK) shares moved upwards by 3.1% to $3.67.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock surged 2.6% to $0.17.
- Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $23.21. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.00.
- Briggs & Stratton, Inc. (NYSE: BGG) stock rose 1.7% to $5.32.
- Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $19.10.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares surged 1.4% to $9.31. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on November 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock increased by 1.3% to $0.16.
- Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) stock surged 1.2% to $90.00. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $97.00.
- Harsco, Inc. (NYSE: HSC) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $15.98. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) shares increased by 1.1% to $11.50. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
Losers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock fell 3.9% to $9.44 during Friday's after-market session.
- Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) shares declined 2.7% to $3.98.
- Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SALT) shares plummeted 2.6% to $4.40.
- CSX, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSX) stock decreased by 1.7% to $75.42. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 21, the current rating is at Hold.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock declined 1.3% to $3.85. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
