15 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock rose 10.8% to $25.79 during Thursday's after-market session. The most recent rating by BTIG, on November 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.

• Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $0.61.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares increased by 5.7% to $2.80. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.00.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares surged 5.2% to $4.04. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares rose 5.1% to $2.25.

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.20.

• Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock rose 4.5% to $0.30.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $3.59. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on December 11, the current rating is at Hold.

• Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock increased by 3.5% to $7.05.

Losers

• Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock fell 6.1% to $23.00 during Thursday's after-market session.

• AC Immune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares plummeted 5.1% to $8.78. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) stock declined 3.8% to $3.82. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.00.

• ContraFect, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares plummeted 3.6% to $1.08.

• Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares fell 3.5% to $8.08.

• Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares plummeted 3.1% to $1.88.