6 Banks—Regional Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) stock surged 4.2% to $30.00 during Thursday's after-market session.

• SVB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares rose 3.1% to $267.00. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $285.00.

Losers

• The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) stock decreased by 5.0% to $11.46 during Thursday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by Sandler O'Neill, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.

• Seacoast Banking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBCF) stock declined 4.7% to $28.11. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.

• First Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBC) stock decreased by 4.2% to $23.80.

• Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares declined 3.4% to $11.39.