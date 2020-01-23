Market Overview

20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
January 23, 2020
Gainers

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock rose 29.1% to $6.30 during Thursday's after-market session.

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares moved upwards by 10.8% to $25.79. The most recent rating by BTIG, on November 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares rose 7.8% to $0.71.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares rose 7.6% to $8.10.

Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $0.61.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares rose 5.7% to $2.80. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares surged 5.4% to $2.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock increased by 5.2% to $4.04. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $2.25.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares rose 5.0% to $0.20.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $0.30.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock surged 4.2% to $3.59. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on December 11, the current rating is at Hold.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $16.50. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Underweight, with a price target of $16.00.

 

Losers

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares declined 6.1% to $23.00 during Thursday's after-market session.

AC Immune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares fell 5.1% to $8.78. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) stock fell 4.0% to $2.14.

Biolase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock plummeted 3.8% to $0.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares decreased by 3.8% to $3.82. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.00.

ContraFect, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock decreased by 3.6% to $1.08.

Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock fell 3.5% to $8.08.

