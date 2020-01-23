11 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Atlassian Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares rose 9.7% to $145.50 during Thursday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, the current rating is at Overweight.

• Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE:DBD) shares surged 8.1% to $11.48. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 7.2% to $0.78.

• Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares increased by 5.8% to $66.97. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 21, the current rating is at Hold.

• Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.25.

• Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) shares rose 4.0% to $10.70. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

• ASE Technology Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:ASX) shares rose 3.9% to $5.38.

Losers

• MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) stock plummeted 4.5% to $2.10 during Thursday's after-market session.

• Onto Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares decreased by 4.3% to $39.00. The most recent rating by Needham, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

• SPI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares declined 3.6% to $2.12.

• Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares declined 3.6% to $39.06. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $48.00.