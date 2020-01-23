Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020 11:18pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

Atlassian Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares rose 9.7% to $145.50 during Thursday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, the current rating is at Overweight.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE:DBD) shares surged 8.1% to $11.48. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 7.2% to $0.78.

Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares increased by 5.8% to $66.97. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 21, the current rating is at Hold.

Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.25.

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) shares rose 4.0% to $10.70. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:ASX) shares rose 3.9% to $5.38.

 

Losers

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) stock plummeted 4.5% to $2.10 during Thursday's after-market session.

Onto Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares decreased by 4.3% to $39.00. The most recent rating by Needham, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

SPI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares declined 3.6% to $2.12.

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares declined 3.6% to $39.06. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $48.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (ASX + DBD)

5 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
72 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
27 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up 200 Points; RiceBran Technologies Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga