11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares moved upwards by 14.3% to $111.00 during Thursday's after-market session.

• Yiren Digital, Inc. (NYSE:YRD) stock increased by 5.5% to $5.40. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 22, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) shares increased by 4.2% to $30.00.

• SVB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIVB) stock increased by 3.1% to $267.00. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $285.00.

Losers

• FinTech Acquisition Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTACU) stock fell 7.1% to $10.92 during Thursday's after-market session.

• Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) stock fell 6.9% to $0.67.

• The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares fell 5.0% to $11.46. According to the most recent rating by Sandler O'Neill, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.

• Discover Financial, Inc. (NYSE:DFS) shares fell 4.8% to $81.70. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $89.00.

• Seacoast Banking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares decreased by 4.7% to $28.11. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.

• First Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBC) stock plummeted 4.2% to $23.80.

• Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock plummeted 3.4% to $11.39.