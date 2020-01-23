5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $3.90 during Thursday's after-market session.

• Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) stock rose 3.5% to $17.00.

• Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock surged 3.3% to $13.52.

Losers

• Designer Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DBI) shares declined 3.5% to $15.50 during Thursday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.

• Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) stock fell 3.1% to $58.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $68.00.