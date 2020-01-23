Market Overview

5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020 11:12pm   Comments
Gainers

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $3.90 during Thursday's after-market session.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) stock rose 3.5% to $17.00.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock surged 3.3% to $13.52.

 

Losers

Designer Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DBI) shares declined 3.5% to $15.50 during Thursday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) stock fell 3.1% to $58.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $68.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Thank You

