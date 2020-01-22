5 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• PTC, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $86.43 during Wednesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $81.00.

• Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares increased by 4.8% to $124.89. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $105.00.

• Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) stock increased by 4.3% to $316.57. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $314.00.

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares increased by 4.2% to $0.73.

• Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares rose 3.3% to $7.25. The most recent rating by National Securities, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

Losers