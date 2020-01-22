Market Overview

10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 11:25pm   Comments
Gainers

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) shares surged 37.2% to $0.81 during Wednesday's after-market session.

SLM, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLM) stock increased by 23.2% to $11.20.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shares increased by 3.7% to $17.99.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) shares surged 3.6% to $14.01. The most recent rating by Sandler O'Neill, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.

The Carlyle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares increased by 3.6% to $35.50. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $31.00.

 

Losers

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) stock fell 6.8% to $21.81 during Wednesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $28.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) shares plummeted 4.2% to $93.11. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $110.00.

Proassurance, Inc. (NYSE:PRA) stock declined 4.2% to $36.00. The most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on January 03, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $36.00.

LendingClub, Inc. (NYSE:LC) stock plummeted 3.8% to $12.10.

UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock plummeted 3.1% to $4.00.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Financial Services Stocks Financial Services Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

