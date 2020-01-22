5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Berry Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares surged 5.5% to $8.10 during Wednesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.

• Valero Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VLO) shares rose 5.0% to $89.25. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $115.00.

• Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $2.18.

Losers

• HighPoint Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HPR) shares decreased by 5.5% to $1.28 during Wednesday's after-market session.

• Independence Contract, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares plummeted 3.5% to $0.83.