5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
• Berry Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares surged 5.5% to $8.10 during Wednesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.
• Valero Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VLO) shares rose 5.0% to $89.25. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $115.00.
• Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $2.18.
Losers
• HighPoint Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HPR) shares decreased by 5.5% to $1.28 during Wednesday's after-market session.
• Independence Contract, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares plummeted 3.5% to $0.83.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas