3 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 26, 2019 4:52pm   Comments
Gainers:

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares are up 21% after a 6-K filing showed the company has entered a non-binding letter of intent with Jiangxi Lihong Construction Engineering Group. The group may sell to and/or contribute certain real estate assets with residual value of $50 million into the company.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares are up 11% after the company announced FDA approval of a sNDA to revise the ZILRETTA product label.

Losers:

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are down 4%. No news was immediately available.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

