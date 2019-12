7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares are up 24% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 85 cents per share, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $44.766 million, beating estimates by $3.956 million. The company also issued strong fourth quarter earnings and sales guidance.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are up 10% following a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.25, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $1.6825 billion, missing estimates by $7.5 million.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares are up 8% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 75 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $264.02 million, beating estimates by $2.66 million. The company also issued strong fourth quarter earnings and sales guidance.

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are up 6% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 11 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $249.5 million, beating estimates by $9.64 million.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares are up 5% after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 9 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $154.388 million, beating estimates by $6.968 million.

Losers

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) shares are down 16% after reporting a third quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 10 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $42.8 million, beating estimates by $690,000.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are down 9% after reporting a third quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a penny per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $166.6 million, beating estimates by $11.84 million.