5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares are up 3% after reporting third quarter preliminary adjusted earnings guidance of $1.19-$1.30, against a $1.22 per share consensus estimate.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are up 2% after reporting its HERO8 Black set a record for the best-selling GoPro ever over Black Friday/Cyber Monday. The company reported 30% year-over-year growth in total camera unit sell-through at major U.S. retailers.

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are moving higher after reporting a solid third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 53 cents per share, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $938.1 million, beating estimates by $17.32 million.

Losers

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) shares are down 4% despite reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $93.6 million, beating estimates by $3.81 million. The company issued weak second quarter earnings guidance.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are down 2% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Third quarter adjusted earnings came in at 75 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $4.51 billion, beating estimates by $60 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance.