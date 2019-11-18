6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

58.com Inc (NYSE: WUBA) shares are up 4% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 96 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $602 million, beating estimates by $5.73 million.

Bilibili Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) shares are up 3% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 15 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $260.1 million, beating estimates by $11.23 million.

Losers

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares are down 5% after reporting a third quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 9 cents per share, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $44.58 million, missing estimates by $4.49 million.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are down 4% after filing for resale of up to 571,459 shares of the company’s Class A common stock by the selling stockholders.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) shares are down 3% after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 77 cents per share, missing estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $609 million, missing estimates by $24.63 million.

21Vianet Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) shares are down 3% after reporting a third quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 6 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $137.2 million, missing estimates by $130,000.