5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) shares are up 19% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 28 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $255.48 million, beating estimates by $3.32 million.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RH) shares are up 7% after Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway revealed a new stake in the company. A new filing with the SEC at the end of the third quarter showed Berkshire Hathaway owned 1.2 million shares of Restoration Hardware.

Losers:

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares are down 13% after reporting first quarter sales of C$70.8 million, down from C$94.6 million year-over-year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) shares are down 4% after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 66 cents per share, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $298.83 million, beating estimates by $1.28 million.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are down 1% after reporting third quarter earnings. NVIDIA reported adjusted third quarter earnings of $1.78, beating estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in at $3.01 billion, beating estimates by $90 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter sales guidance.