Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2019 7:44pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers:

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) shares are up 19% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 28 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $255.48 million, beating estimates by $3.32 million.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RH) shares are up 7% after Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway revealed a new stake in the company. A new filing with the SEC at the end of the third quarter showed Berkshire Hathaway owned 1.2 million shares of Restoration Hardware.

Losers:

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares are down 13% after reporting first quarter sales of C$70.8 million, down from C$94.6 million year-over-year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) shares are down 4% after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 66 cents per share, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $298.83 million, beating estimates by $1.28 million.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are down 1% after reporting third quarter earnings. NVIDIA reported adjusted third quarter earnings of $1.78, beating estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in at $3.01 billion, beating estimates by $90 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter sales guidance.

Posted-In: After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLB + ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Trades Down As Q1 Loss Balloons, Company Reels In Construction, Expenses
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 14, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 13, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Return Of The JEDI: Amazon Will Protest Microsoft's $10B Pentagon Contract