5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2019 5:54pm
Gainers:

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares are up 9% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 52 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $650.49 million,beating estimates by $1.02 million.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares are up 6% after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 38 cents per share, which does not compare to the $1.93 estimate. Sales came in at $2.265 billion, beating estimates by $25 million.

Losers:

GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) shares are down 24% after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 27 cents per share, falling in-line with consensus. Sales came in at $322.053 million, missing estimates by nearly $8 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are down 7% despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $92 million, beating estimates by $10.17 million.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are down 2% after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Third-quarter earnings came in at $10.12, which may not compare to the $12.38 estimate. Sales came in at $40.499 billion, beating estimates by $179 million.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

