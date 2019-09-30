Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2019 5:04pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers:

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares are up 16% after receiving an FDA Fast Track designation for Imetelstat for relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis.

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares are up 2% after announcing it has entered a merger agreement with Lumos Pharma to form a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat rare diseases.

Losers:

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares are down 14% after reporting positive topline data from interim analyst of GALLOP phase 2 clinical trial of ANB019 monotherapy in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis.

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) shares are down 3% after issuing weak preliminary third-quarter sales guidance. The company sees third quarter of $8.5 million, short of the $10-million consensus estimate. The company also announced Chairman John Belo will serve as interim CEO.

Posted-In: After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GERN + ANAB)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J's Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda's Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie's, Decision Day For J&J
The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen's Blood Cancer Drug
24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Biotech Stock On The Radar: Aimmune Awaits Adcom Test
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

USPS Investigating Drone Delivery Options

Buy Stitch Fix Amid Record Short Interest, SunTrust Says Ahead Of Q4 Report