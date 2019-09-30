4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares are up 16% after receiving an FDA Fast Track designation for Imetelstat for relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis.

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares are up 2% after announcing it has entered a merger agreement with Lumos Pharma to form a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat rare diseases.

Losers:

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares are down 14% after reporting positive topline data from interim analyst of GALLOP phase 2 clinical trial of ANB019 monotherapy in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis.

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) shares are down 3% after issuing weak preliminary third-quarter sales guidance. The company sees third quarter of $8.5 million, short of the $10-million consensus estimate. The company also announced Chairman John Belo will serve as interim CEO.