4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2019 5:52pm   Comments
Gainers:

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares are up 5% despite reporting weak FY19 earnings results. FY19 earnings came in at a loss of $3.84 per share, missing estimates by $1.69. Sales came in at $7.3 million, which may not compare to the $17.04-million estimate.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares are up 5% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 14 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $93.2 million, beating estimates by $1.65 million.

Losers:

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares are down 5% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 75 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $115.521 million, beating estimates by $4.69 million. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 15 cents to 16 cents per share.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are down 3% despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 56 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $4.87 billion, beating estimates by $310 million.

