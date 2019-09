4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares are up 9% after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of $1.59, beating estimates by 21 cents. Sales came in at $232.6 million, beating estimates by $15 million.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares are up 4% after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 50 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $998 million, beating estimates by $17.13 million.

Losers

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares are down 19% after reporting a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are down 3% after announcing CFO Lorenzo Flores is stepping down.