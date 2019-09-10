Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019 5:16pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) shares are up 3% after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.20, beating estimates by 50 cents. Sales came in at $706.5 million, beating estimates by $8.73 million. The company also raised 2019 earnings and sales guidance.

Losers

  • Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) shares are down 12% after reporting weak 2020 earnings guidance. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $86.1 million, beating estimates by $3.31 million.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are down nearly 14% after reporting a second quarter earnings miss. Second quarter adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 32 cents per share, missing estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $1.29 billion, missing estimates by $50 million.
  • The company sees 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.15-$1.30, against a $1.48 consensus estimate.
  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are down 12% despite reporting a second quarter beat after the close on Tuesday. Second quarter earnings came in at 90 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales acme in at $344.599 million, beating estimates by $309,000. The company cut 2019 sales guidance from $1.365 billion-$1.390 billion to $1.34 billion-$1.36 billion and sees comps down 2%-3.5%.
  • Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) shares are down 3% after reporting a 105 million secondary share offering by selling shareholders.

