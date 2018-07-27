Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of July 23, 2018

The data presented below was compiled using a Screener widget and a Newsfeed widget on the Benzinga Pro platform. The Screener is customizable and is available for the pre-market and after-hours sessions in addition the the intraday session. To try out these widgets, sign up for a trial of the Benzinga Pro platform.

*Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.

Biggest Gainers

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSE: AWX) - Shares gained 183.1 percent despite no company-specific news or clear catalyst. With a float of 1.8 million shares, it's likely the stock was subject to manipulative trading activity.

Cormedix Inc (NYSE: CRMD) - Gained 76.3 percent an independent data safety monitoring board determined statistical significance and efficacy in the company's Phase 3 LOCK-IT-100 trial for Neutrolin.

Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE: BPI) - Up 59.5 percent. Shares spiked on Wednesday earnings; The company reported EPS up 152 percent and operating income up 132 percent year over year.

SUPERVALU Inc (NYSE: SVU) - Up 57.9 percent after it was announced Thursday Natural Foods would acquire the company for $32.50 per share in cash.

ResTORbio Inc (NASDAQ: TORC) - Up 47.2 percent after the company Wednesday announced positive topline results in a Phase 2b trial of RTB101 for respiratory tract infections.

Biggest Losers