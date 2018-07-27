Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of July 23, 2018
*Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.
Biggest Gainers
- Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSE: AWX) - Shares gained 183.1 percent despite no company-specific news or clear catalyst. With a float of 1.8 million shares, it's likely the stock was subject to manipulative trading activity.
- Cormedix Inc (NYSE: CRMD) - Gained 76.3 percent an independent data safety monitoring board determined statistical significance and efficacy in the company’s Phase 3 LOCK-IT-100 trial for Neutrolin.
- Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE: BPI) - Up 59.5 percent. Shares spiked on Wednesday earnings; The company reported EPS up 152 percent and operating income up 132 percent year over year.
- SUPERVALU Inc (NYSE: SVU) - Up 57.9 percent after it was announced Thursday Natural Foods would acquire the company for $32.50 per share in cash.
- ResTORbio Inc (NASDAQ: TORC) - Up 47.2 percent after the company Wednesday announced positive topline results in a Phase 2b trial of RTB101 for respiratory tract infections.
Biggest Losers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) - Down 65.8 percent. The company Friday announced it will stop It its 3 HONOR study of Tonmya for PTSD due to inadequate separation from placebo at week 12. The company said the decision was unrelated to safety and participants "did not reveal any serious and/or unexpected adverse events."
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) - Down 61.3 percent after a Friday S-1 form showed filing for a common stock offering of approximately 4.6 million shares, priced at $11.62 per share.
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) - Shares down 61.3 percent after the company priced a public offering at $4 per share for gross proceeds of $14.4 Million.
- Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE: SXE) - Shares down 50 percent for the week after falling nearly 52 percent Friday. No company-specific news to justify price action.
- American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AMID) - Down 41.4 percent for the week after the company on Friday announced it would cut its distribution from $0.4125 To $0.1031 per unit.
