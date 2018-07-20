Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of July 16, 2018

The data presented below was compiled using a Screener widget and a Newsfeed widget on the Benzinga Pro platform. The Screener is customizable and is available for the pre-market and after-hours sessions in addition the the intraday session. To try out these widgets, sign up for a trial of the Benzinga Pro platform.

Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.

Biggest Gainers



Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) - Gained 54 percent this week. The stock spiked Tuesday after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $12 price target.

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SAEX) - Up 30 percent. Shares spiked sharply Friday after the company reported entry in a sale order and agreement for bridge financing to fund its Geokinetics asset acquisition.

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ: NFEC) - Shares of this nano-cap energy provider gained 38.1 percent this week despite no company-specific news to explain this price volatility.

(NASDAQ: NFEC) - Shares of this nano-cap energy provider gained 38.1 percent this week despite no company-specific news to explain this price volatility. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) - Up 33.9 percent. Shares reacted strongly Monday after the company announced a Q4 earnings beat, despite downbeat FY2019 sales outlook.

Biggest Losers