Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of July 16, 2018
The data presented below was compiled using a Screener widget and a Newsfeed widget on the Benzinga Pro platform. Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.
Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.
Biggest Gainers
- PEDEVCO Corp (NYSE: PED) - Gained 64.2 percent this week despite no company news or clear catalyst to explain the price action.
- Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) - Gained 54 percent this week. The stock spiked Tuesday after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $12 price target.
- SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SAEX) - Up 30 percent. Shares spiked sharply Friday after the company reported entry in a sale order and agreement for bridge financing to fund its Geokinetics asset acquisition.
- NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ: NFEC) - Shares of this nano-cap energy provider gained 38.1 percent this week despite no company-specific news to explain this price volatility.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) - Up 33.9 percent. Shares reacted strongly Monday after the company announced a Q4 earnings beat, despite downbeat FY2019 sales outlook.
Biggest Losers
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) - Shares down 43.7 percent after the company discussed a regulatory pathway for Pacritinib during a Type B meeting with the FDA. The regulatory path will include a Phase 3 trial expected to begin in 2018, while the company will request an additional meeting the the FDA following a second interim review of PAC203.
- China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ: CCRC) - Shares lost 43.6 percen. Benzinga hasn't seen any company-specific news items that could justify this price dip.
- Medigus Ltd (NASDAQ: MDGS) - Down 34.9 percent. Announced an approximately 2.8 million share common stock offering priced at $3.50 per share.
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) - Shares lost 24 percent this week. The company Thursday announced a partial clinical hold for its XMT-1522 clinical trial following a patient death.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVEO) - Down 25.7 percent. The company announced a change in guidance from Q3 is the result of PFS events occuring slower than forecasted, combined with patients being removed or "censored" from the PFS event.
