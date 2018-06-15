Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of June 11, 2018

The data presented below was compiled using a Screener widget and a Newsfeed widget on the Benzinga Pro platform. The Screener is customizable and is available for the pre-market and after-hours sessions in addition the the intraday session. To try out these widgets, sign up for a trial of the Benzinga Pro platform.

Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.

Biggest Gainers

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AGMH) - Gained 195 percent despite no company-specific news or clear catalyst to justify price action.

Biggest Losers