Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of June 11, 2018
Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.
Biggest Gainers
- AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AGMH) - Gained 195 percent despite no company-specific news or clear catalyst to justify price action.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) - Up 143 percent after the company’s 6 mg Aramchol NASH candidate achieved a regulatory approvable endpoint and showed NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis in patients.
- CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) - Up 85.63 percent with no apparent news. The company on Friday announced a full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option for its full commitment initial public offering, but this is not a news item that normally moves stocks up.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSE: AMBO) - Saw a 78.8 percent spike this week, though there were no clear news items to explain price volatility. On Friday, the stock was trading on 101 tiems average trading volume.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) - Up 36.6 percent after the company reported strong Q4 results and issued upbeat outlook for FY19, including 20 percent sales growth and 25 percent EPS growth.
Biggest Losers
- Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) - Down 68.4 percent after the company on Thursday announced it would close FLX-787 Phase 2 clinical programs in ALS and CMT and would cut 60 percent of its workforce following tolerability concerns in both studies.
- Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) - Down 50 percent after the company missed Q4 estimates and announced it doesn't have sufficient liquidity to continue operations beyond June 30. The company said it will explore strategic alternatives and may file for bankruptcy protection.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) - Down 23 percent after the company missed Q4 earnings estimates.
- ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ: CLRO) - Down 26.9 percent after the company reported a Q1 earnings miss. The company said it remains challenged due to competitors infringement on patents and announced it would pursue litigation, make efforts to preserve cash and develop solutions to “leapfrog” its competition.
- Vical Inc (NASDAQ: VICL) - Down 26.4 percent. The company on Monday reported its Phase 2 trial of HSV-2 for genital herpes did not meet its primary endpoint. The company said it would terminate the program and focus on the antifungal VL-2397.
