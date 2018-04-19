7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours Session

Gainers

Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are up 10 percent after the announcement of an NBA 2K League e-sports partnership.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares are up 8 percent following a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $52 million, beating estimates by $4 million. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 estimates.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE: PF) shares are up 8 percent after a 13-D filing from Jana Partners showed an increased stake in the comapny, from 1.42 million shares at the end of last quarter to 10.83 million shares, or a 9.3-percent stake.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are up 4 percent after the company confirmed CEO Margo Georgiadis will step down to pursue other opportunities. Ynon Kreiz was confirmed as her replacement and also named chairman.

Losers

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) shares are down 17 percent after reporting weak guidance despite delivering Q1 earnings that fell in-line with estimates at 75 cents per share. Sales also beat estimates by $50 million, coming in at $1.25 billion. Guidance weighed on shares; the company sees second-quarter EPS of 38-43 cents, well short of the consensus 54-cent estimate.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are down 11 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 10 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $223 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company sees fourth-quarter EPS of 12 cents against a 14-cent estimate.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC) shares are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available.